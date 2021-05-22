Bednar dominant as MSU shuts out Bama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A career-high eight innings from Will Bednar and multi-RBI games from Tanner Allen and Luke Hancock helped Mississippi State to a 7-0 victory over Alabama to lock up its seventh SEC series victory of the season on Friday (May 21) evening inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mississippi State (38-13, 18-10 SEC) got the scoring started with a solo home run by Kamren James in the second inning and then added three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the ninth. Bednar and Brandon Smith allowed just five base runners to shutout Alabama (29-20, 12-15 SEC) in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2014.
A couple of Bulldogs kept their hitting streaks alive, as Rowdey Jordan extended his reached base streak to 36 games to go with an 11-game hitting streak. Tanner Allen extended his hitting streak to a career- high 15 games. Allen also boasted his 12th multi-RBI game in SEC play – and 17th of the season - with a sacrifice fly and an RBI double.
James displayed his power with his ninth home run of the season. Hancock was clutch with three RBIs in three separate plate appearances to notch his 14th multi-RBI game of the year.
Bednar (5-1) tossed a season high eight shutout innings to go along with 11 strikeouts, the second-highest mark of his career. The right-hander allowed only five baserunners on three hits and two walks. Smith retired the Crimson Tide in order to wrap up State’s seventh shutout of the season and third in SEC play.
Dylan Smith (1-6) gave the Crimson Tide 7 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. Peyton Wilson was the offensive highlight going 2-for-4 with two singles. Jackson Tate added a double to round out Alabama’s hits for the night.
