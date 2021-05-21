Water pump repair in Jackson hits a snag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is working to restore water pressure to thousands of customers.
This week two pumps on their well system failed, causing pressure to drop from south Jackson into parts of Byram.
Friday afternoon, City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said they had a problem with the temporary pump they were installing on Siwell Road.
They are now removing it and will work into the night to install it. That could mean more pressure problems until that work is done.
The City of Jackson is installing two temporary pumps on their well system. The pumps will have to be replaced eventually but ordering parts will take some time.
The temporary pumps already providing relief to those who lost water pressure, as they saw it return Friday in areas of south Byram. This is one of several water outages Byram Mayor White says his residents have endured this year.
He’s in serious talks now to get Byram on their own water system.
Mayor Richard White said, “Well, they certainly wouldn’t have to be without water. But maybe we don’t need our pumps in Jackson. Maybe we can have pumps in our city or near our city and that’s what I’m thinking. We’ve got some people very capable of helping us.”
Dozens of cars lined up at the Forest Hill Fire Station Friday for a bottled water giveaway. Residents frustrated over yet another problem with the water pressure.
A man named Bradley said, “I have low pressure. I can’t flush my toilet. I got my grandkids who live with me. It’s very inconvenient. I wish the mayor would get up and do something.”
So many people turned up at the water giveaway they ran out of cases before the time the giveaway was even supposed to start. There is still a precautionary boil water notice for those who lost pressure.
They’re also asking residents to conserve water.
In Byram they’re hoping to have enough pressure to allow car washes to open this weekend.
