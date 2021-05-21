Walk-off win caps off wild game for JSU

Senior and All-SWAC First-Team Outfielder Chandler Dillard singled through the left side to score Melton. Moments later Hill reached base on an error on the shortstop, and Dillard scored. Brown added an RBI single to left field and Newsome singled through the right side to put runners on the corners. Newsome then stole second base, which brought up Reyes. The right-hander reached on an error by the shortstop, but the damage was done, and two unearned runs crossed home plate.