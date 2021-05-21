Stark County man accused of kidnapping teen girl threatened to pull her teeth out with pliers, bury her in a grave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County man is in custody on charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping and assault of a teen girl.
Canton Municipal Court records show that 27-year-old Samuel Bowles faces charges that include aggravated menacing, kidnapping, disrupting public services, and criminal damaging or endangering.
Investigators allege that the Waynesburg man kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from her home and forced her into his vehicle. He then took her to an unknown oil well site and held her captive, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court filings, Bowles assaulted the teen girl, leaving her injured and bruised, and threatened to torture her with scissors and other tools over a period of days.
Bowles also allegedly broke the victim’s cell phone so that she could not contact police and report that she was being held captive
Eventually, Bowles forced the girl to at least two other locations, including a Maple Avenue NE address in the Canton area. Police were called after witnesses became suspicious of the situation and attempted to help the girl.
Bowles then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
A warrant was issued for Bowles’ arrest on May 15. He was taken into custody by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office on May 19 and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.
Investigators have not yet described the relation, if any, between Bowles and the victim.
