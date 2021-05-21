Sheriff: Moulton man doused woman in gasoline, threatened to burn her alive

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man doused a woman in gasoline and threatened to burn her house down, according to charges filed in court Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily report Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 27, of County Road 121, is charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree domestic violence-menacing, a misdemeanor. According to the criminal complaint signed by Lt. William Smith of the Sheriff’s Office, Blasingame on Tuesday threatened to burn the victim alive.
“Blasingame poured gas on (the victim) and in the floor of the bathroom, and told her that he would burn her house down with her in it,” according to the complaint.
Deputies smelled gas when they arrived and and recovered a shirt soaked in gas, Smith wrote.
Blasingame was being held in the Lawrence County Jail today with no bond set.
Editor’s Note: WAFF posted the incorrect mugshot for Dennis Tyler Blasingame. The original mugshot has been removed from the story. The correct mugshot is now a part of this story. The Decatur Daily has been informed of the incorrect mugshot.
