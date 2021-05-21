Police chief on carjacking suspects: ‘no doubt shootout would have occurred’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Department needs your help in locating two people who are considered armed and dangerous.
BPD says the two men carjacked a woman in Jackson at gunpoint and took her vehicle. They then traveled to Brookhaven’s Southern Pawn and busted out the front glass.
They were last seen in Hazlehurst where they broke into a business and shot at officers who were in pursuit.
Brookhaven’s Police Chief Kenneth Collins says if the two males were to have encountered his officers there would be no doubt in his mind a shootout would have occurred.
“My word to these individuals is stay out of Brookhaven and don’t come back.”
If you have any information, please contact BPD at 601-833-2424.
