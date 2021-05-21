M-Braves split doubleheader with Chattanooga

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, Atlanta native Jalen Miller belted his second home run of the season into the left-field bullpen to tie the game at 1-1. Connor Curlis (L, 1-1) then walked Justin Dean to put the go-ahead run on base. He retired the next two batters, but Jenista touched him off for a two-run home run that traveled 416 feet to right-center, giving the M-Braves a 3-1 advantage. The homer was Jenista’s third on the season, tallying his sixth and seventh RBI’s on the year. The M-Braves have hit 19 home runs of the season, producing 34 of their 50 runs this season.