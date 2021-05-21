M-Braves split doubleheader with Chattanooga

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts split a pair of 3-1 decisions on Thursday night at Trustmark Park, making up Tuesday night’s rainout. The M-Braves (6-9) dropped the first game but stormed back again in their final at-bat to win game two, 3-1, thanks to homers by Jalen Miller and Greyson Jenista.
Hayden Deal (L, 0-2) made his third start during the first contest and, despite giving up a first-inning run, cruised until the fifth inning. The left-hander loaded the bases on a pair of singles and hit by pitch but then struck out the next two batters. He had reached his pitch limit, so Brooks Wilson took over for Deal with the bases loaded and two outs. Narciso Crook hit a two-run double down the left-field line against Wilson, giving the Lookouts (9-6) a 3-1 edge.
The M-Braves tied the score in the third inning when leadoff man Justin Dean singled with one out, then stole second and third - then scored on a Matt Pidich wild pitch. Dean extended his on-base streak to 14 games and picked up his third and fourth stolen base.
Despite allowing two inherited runners to score, Wilson ran his scoreless streak to start the season to 7.2 innings after 2.1 scoreless on Thursday in game one.
The second game began as a pitcher’s duel with Matt Withrow and Connor Curlis (L, 1-1) making the starts. Withrow worked 3.0 scoreless innings for the second straight outing and lowered his ERA to 0.75 in his first four outings of 2021.
Luis Mora took over for Withrow in the fourth inning and gave up a run on two hits while walking a batter.
Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, Atlanta native Jalen Miller belted his second home run of the season into the left-field bullpen to tie the game at 1-1. Connor Curlis (L, 1-1) then walked Justin Dean to put the go-ahead run on base. He retired the next two batters, but Jenista touched him off for a two-run home run that traveled 416 feet to right-center, giving the M-Braves a 3-1 advantage. The homer was Jenista’s third on the season, tallying his sixth and seventh RBI’s on the year. The M-Braves have hit 19 home runs of the season, producing 34 of their 50 runs this season.
Troy Bacon (W, 2-0) became the Braves’ first two-game winner with a scoreless 2.0 innings to close out the game. Bacon hasn’t allowed a run this season in 8.1 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Dean finished the second game 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base, upping his on-base streak to a league-best 15 games. Riley Unroe was 3-for-3 in his second game back with Mississippi.
The M-Braves and Lookouts will play again on Friday night, for game four of the six-game set. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm. RHP Victor Vodnik (0-1, 3.66) will start for the M-Braves against RHP Reiver Sanmartin (2-0, 0.75) for Chattanooga.
