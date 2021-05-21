Jackson plus 7 other communities awarded grants to host arts events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can expect to see fun, artistic events with food, live music, and even theatre productions, thanks to the Mississippi Arts Commission.
MAC awarded eight communities with arts grants to explore new ways to use the arts in their areas.
MAC’s Community Response Grants provide up to $10,000 for the creation of arts-focused, socially distanced events, art exhibits or performances, and more.
MAC awarded funds to the following eight organizations:
- The Arts, Hancock County, Bay St. Louis, to produce “Wall to Wall,” a socially distanced public art festival in which artists will paint murals on local businesses in Bay St. Louis.
- The City of Laurel, to partner with the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and Laurel Arts League to hire visual artists to paint city traffic boxes focused on telling the story of Laurel.
- Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center, Starkville, to partner with an elementary school to design an arts-focused outdoor learning environment and to produce a statewide toolkit to replicate the project.
- Friends of Thacker Mountain Radio, Oxford, to produce an outdoor production of “Thacker, Live” radio show with Jim Dees and the Yalobushwhackers.
- Opera Mississippi, Jackson, to bring opera to new audiences through the production of “Opera in the Air,” a series of five free pop-up concerts across metro Jackson.
- Pike School of Art, McComb, to produce the McComb Earth Day Festival, which will also promote the city’s new mural project and arts and entertainment district.
- Piney Woods Country Life School, Piney Woods, to produce a concert featuring the Piney Woods School Choir and to produce a Summer Performance Arts Camp.
- Walter Anderson Museum of Art, Ocean Springs, to support an outdoor concert by Luther Dickenson inspired by Walter Anderson’s 3,000 square foot murals and to support a masterclass for high school students about the process.
“Congratulations to the organizations that are producing artful events and community projects through funding from Community Response Grants,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “Nearly all of the grants awarded through this program will use a portion of the funds to hire artists, creating opportunities for organizations and individuals who were hard hit by the pandemic. "
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.