Jackson mayoral candidate, former associate drop assault charges against each other

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neither a mayoral candidate for the Capital City nor one of her former staffers will face charges after a coffee shop confrontation last month.
Both agreed to drop charges against each other Friday at a probable cause hearing.
Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds also issued a permanent no-contact order for both women after Tose violated a previous court order by talking about the case and Reeves on Facebook.
The city’s prosecutor also pointed out that Tose lied to the court last week about filing charges and signing the affidavit associated with that, saying at that time that they had already been filed.
The affidavit, obtained by 3 On Your Side, was actually signed Thursday, one day before the hearing. The assault charges stemmed from an incident at a Jackson coffeeshop on April 13.
The encounter began when Tose showed up unexpectedly at Native Coffee to confront Reeves about using material in campaign advertisements Tose said she helped write and should have been paid for.
As Tose raised her voice and called Reeves profanity, she put her phone closer to Reeves, which was still livestreaming the entire event.
Video appears to show Reeves swat the phone away with her hand, but Tose said that Reeves slapped her hand and face.
At that point, Reeves walks away and surveillance video shows her being yanked backwards by her hair, pulled so hard she fell to the ground.
Though Tose cannot be seen in the video, witnesses and Reeves’ own accounts indicate Tose was the one who pulled the candidate’s hair.
Both parties declined to comment to 3 On Your Side regarding the outcome of Friday’s hearing.
