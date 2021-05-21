Hank Aaron Sports Academy to host official ribbon cutting ceremony Fri.

The new academy is the former Smith-Wills Stadium pro baseball field.

Hank Aaron Sports Academy (Source: Hank Aaron Sports Academy)
May 21, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a big day in sports history as the iconic Smith-Wills Stadium, home of Jackson’s former professional baseball, will become the new Hank Aaron Sports Academy.

The academy will host youth and high school play and tournaments.

Overtime Sports and KSG just announced the news in March, followed by renovations, upgrades, and improvements to the 46-year-old stadium.

Smith-Wills Stadium opened in 1975 as the home of the Jackson Mets/Generals from 1975-1999, before hosting the Jackson DiamondKats and the Jackson Senators.

Anyone can attend the celebration that includes food and beverages.

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Smith Wills Stadium – Hank Aaron Sports Academy, 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson

