Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 85 degrees this afternoon after a morning low temperature of 69 in Jackson. We are looking at some changes in our weather. First an area of low pressure in The Gulf is expected to briefly become a tropical depression before making landfall in Texas tonight or Saturday. A high pressure system is also building in from the east around here and that will allow slightly cooler temperatures at night with drier air. The drier air will also allow daytime highs to reach near 90 degrees Saturday through Thursday with mostly sunny days and little to no rain. The drier air also mean there won’t be a dramatically high feels like temperature or heat index until later next week. Another low pressure system in the North Atlantic is on the verge of development into a tropical system as well, but it poses no threat to land. Hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1st. Average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 64. Sunrise is 5:58am and the sunset is 7:56pm.