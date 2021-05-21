Former Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason dies of cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Hinds County sheriff and longtime Jackson police officer has died after a second battle with cancer.
Victor Mason passed away Friday evening, nearly three years after beating prostate cancer.
Mason, who served as sheriff from 2016 to 2020, was a well-known figure throughout the city and county and, as a result of his cancer, became an advocate urging men, especially those in law enforcement, to get regular prostate exams.
“I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy, cause it was excruciating,” Mason said back in March 2018. “All you want is to sleep if you can. All you want is a pain pill.”
Prior to serving as sheriff, Mason was an officer with the Jackson Police Department, where he worked with patrol, vice, and narcotics and in the department’s intelligence and youth divisions.
He also served with the sheriff’s department under the late Malcolm McMillin.
His time wearing a badge came with many highs and lows. In 2000, he earned the honor of being named Metro Top Cop. And in 2016, he was overwhelmingly elected sheriff.
In 2018, he and his son Christopher appeared in Time Magazine as part of a feature on how African American men raise their children.
“I’ve always had my thumb on them and I think that me being a lawman you know they always say that lawmen are very strict with their children because I’m a teacher’s son,” Mason said.
Like the men featured in the article, the county’s top cop wanted to make sure his sons knew right from wrong and respected the law.
He realized they were under a lot of pressure and have been bullied because of his career in law enforcement.
“These other men raised their kids just like I raised mine; stern hand, stern words, hey you get an education, be the man that we want you to be not what society wants you to be,” said the career law officer.
Mason has two sons, Chris and Calen. Today, Chris is a published author.
Mason faced at least three sexual harassment suits during his tenure as sheriff, two of which were settled out of court in early 2019. That same year, he lost his re-election bid to former Police Chief Lee Vance in the Democratic primary.
Mason was 64.
In a statement by Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance, he wrote, “My condolences go out to the family, friends and love ones of long time law enforcement professional and former Hinds county sheriff Victor Mason. I have known Vic since we were both students at Jackson State University in the 1970′s. He was a talented musician then who went on to be a very talented law enforcement officer and administrator. He will be sorely missed.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.