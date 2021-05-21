First Alert Forecast: trending drier, trending hotter

FRIDAY: High pressure continues to nudge farther to the west – taking with it the opportunities for rain and storms along with it. Expect highs to get into the middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A few isolated storms will be possible west of I-55 through the afternoon hours. Breezes will remain elevated from east/southeast around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Rain chances taper quickly after sunset with lows dipping into the lower to middle 60s.