First Alert Forecast: trending drier, trending hotter

FRIDAY: High pressure continues to nudge farther to the west – taking with it the opportunities for rain and storms along with it. Expect highs to get into the middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A few isolated storms will be possible west of I-55 through the afternoon hours. Breezes will remain elevated from east/southeast around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Rain chances taper quickly after sunset with lows dipping into the lower to middle 60s.
WEEKEND AHEAD: The high pressure area that has been stuck off the Carolina coast will continue head back toward the west, reasserting itself over the more sections of the southeast, including Mississippi. Expect winds to still be breezy Saturday – but will begin to subside by Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures will run into middle to upper 90s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will remain overhead through mid-next week. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels like temperatures could approach 100 in some spots. By mid-late week, a weakness in the ridge may allow for a few pop showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
