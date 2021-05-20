2 Vicksburg women arrested after 4-month-old boy hospitalized

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg women have been arrested following an investigation regarding an injured baby. One of those arrested includes the child’s mother.
Glenisha Fortenberry, 22, was arrested Monday by Vicksburg police detectives after they completed the investigation into the injury of her four-month-old son, which occurred on May 12.
A judge gave Fortenberry a $75,000 bond and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
The second arrest came Wednesday when Jacqueisha Montgomery, 21, of Vicksburg was also arrested by Vicksburg police investigators. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault.
She appeared in court where her bond was set at $75,000. She was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
The four-month-old was treated at Blair E. Batson Medical Center and has since been released.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.