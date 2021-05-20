Trump comes after the ‘35 wayward Republicans’ who voted in favor of Jan. 6 commission

FILE - In this April 14, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., speaks at a news conference in Bassfield, Miss. Guest is one of three Republican members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation. Mississippi legislators will have to draw new boundaries for the state’s four U.S. House districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)