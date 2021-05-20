Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 84 degrees for the high today in Jackson after a morning low of 70. There will be a stray shower or two tonight and tomorrow, but the highest chance will be in southwestern Mississippi. High pressure is coming in from the east and that will nudge the wet weather away and allow dry, but hot weather to build in. Expect temperatures to rise into the middle and upper 80s Friday, followed by the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend and early next week. We expect sunshine this weekend and no significant showers until the middle of next week. The heat index or what it really feels like outside will be about 100 degrees at times over the coming days so take it easy and avoid strenuous activity. An area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean could turn tropical at any time, but it will not impact our region at all. Average high is 85 and the average low is 63 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:59am and the sunset is 7:56pm.