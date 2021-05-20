Street closures planned for next week to make way for Belhaven Creek work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s Public Works Department says two temporary street closures are expected next Monday and Wednesday so crews can work on the Belhaven Creek Improvement Project.
Monday, May 24, St. Mary Street will be closed to through traffic at the creek crossing just north of Laurel Street. That closure will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Then, on Wednesday, May 26, Laurel Street will be closed at the creek crossing at Laurel Street Park. Motorists are being advised to use Riverside Drive. Meanwhile, the park can be accessed from the west side of the work zone via the all-way stop at Laurel Street and St. Mary.
Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed and drive cautiously around work zones. Detour signs will be posted each day to assist motorists, according to a city news release.
Work on the $2.9 million contract began recently. The project includes widening the creek, stabilizing shore walls to prevent erosion, and replacing a bridge at St. Mary to allow greater flow there. The project is expected to reduce flash flooding during heavy rain events.
It is being paid for with funds from Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax. Hemphill Construction is doing the work.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.