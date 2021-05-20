Pike County drug bust leads to two arrests, drugs and paraphernalia

By WLBT Digital | May 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 7:14 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Pike County have arrested two men on drug charges.

Deputies arrested Rick Bass on an active warrant and charged him with trafficking a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.

Deputies say they found 141 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after searching a home on River Ridge Road during that arrest.

Bass is currently inside the Pike County Jail.

They also arrested Jeremy Dawson of Magnolia during a traffic stop in Osyka.

Deputies arrested and charged Jeremy Dawson with drug and traffic violations.

During that stop, investigators found drugs and a stolen gun in his car.

