Pike County drug bust leads to two arrests, drugs and paraphernalia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Pike County have arrested two men on drug charges.
Deputies arrested Rick Bass on an active warrant and charged him with trafficking a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Deputies say they found 141 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after searching a home on River Ridge Road during that arrest.
Bass is currently inside the Pike County Jail.
They also arrested Jeremy Dawson of Magnolia during a traffic stop in Osyka.
Deputies arrested and charged Jeremy Dawson with drug and traffic violations.
During that stop, investigators found drugs and a stolen gun in his car.
