Millsaps College names interim dean of the Else School of Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millsaps College’s Else School of Management will be at least temporarily filled by Harvey Fiser.
Fiser is taking over the position of interim dean, after former Dean Kim Burke accepted a role with the Meredith College School of Business in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“Harvey brings a wealth of experience, passion and commitment to his new role,” said Millsaps Provost Keith Dunn. “He has served the college and our students in more ways than I could list.”
Fiser earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Mississippi State University and his juris doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.
He practiced as a law partner at Adams & Reese prior to joining the Millsaps faculty in 2003. He currently the Selby and Richard McRae chair of business administration and teaches business law.
Fiser also oversees Millsaps’ Mock Trial Team, which he has led to top rankings in regional and national competitions.
