Marshall Co. Correctional Facility inmate dies days after being assaulted

Torrie Ellis, 40, deceased Marshall County Correctional Facility inmate (Source: MDOC)
By Howard Ballou | May 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 9:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Marshall County Correctional Facility is investigating the death of an inmate.

Torrie Ellis, 40, passed away on May 20, 2021 at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

On May 12, 2021, three inmates physically assaulted Ellis in one of the correctional facility’s outdoor walkways.

Ellis was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Ellis was serving a life sentence for capital murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault, all in Coahoma County.

