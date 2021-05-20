Marshall Co. Correctional Facility inmate dies days after being assaulted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Marshall County Correctional Facility is investigating the death of an inmate.
Torrie Ellis, 40, passed away on May 20, 2021 at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
On May 12, 2021, three inmates physically assaulted Ellis in one of the correctional facility’s outdoor walkways.
Ellis was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.
Ellis was serving a life sentence for capital murder and 20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault, all in Coahoma County.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.