Man in Smith County kills girlfriend, claims self-defense

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man in Smith County has yet to be charged after claiming he killed his girlfriend in self-defense.
Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston says his department was called Wednesday about a domestic incident. When deputies arrived at the scene, a woman was dead.
The man was taken to the sheriff’s department for questioning and, once there, told officials that his girlfriend had lunged at him with a knife.
When this occurred, Houston says the man grabbed a gun and shot her. He was not injured.
So far the man has not been charged and is not in police custody. The victim’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Houston says his department will present the case to the next grand jury.
