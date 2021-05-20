Lyft and National Council on Aging offering free rides to get older adults vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are 65 and up and need a ride to get vaccinated, you can get a Lyft.
Lyft and National Council on Aging are partnering to provide access to transportation to older adults who want to get the vaccine but have no transportation.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs tweeted about the free rides covering up to $50 total for each trip - $25 to the vaccine appointment and $25 back home.
On its website, the National Council on Aging says there are no location restrictions, and the vaccine ride codes are valid through December 31, 2021.
- Dose 1 Code (to and from their appointment): SENIORVAX1
- Dose 2 Code (to and from their appointment): SENIORVAX2
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.