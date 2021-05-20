JPS honors top ten seniors in 41st Annual Salute to Scholars Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The top scholars in the Jackson Public School system were recognized for their hard work in a special ceremony.
Honors were bestowed on the seniors with the highest GPA’s Wednesday night at Kirksey Middle School. In just over a week, 70 JPS seniors will be graduating with the distinction of being the top 10 in their class.
Proud parents and family looked on as Jackson Public Schools recognized their achievement during the Annual Salute to Scholars Program. They represent each of the district’s seven high schools.
Kelvin Larkin has a 3.9 grade point average and is one of Forest Hill High School’s Top 10 Seniors.
“I’m realizing the fruits of my labor. It’s great,” said Larkin. “Because with me, I’ve always been trying hard to be the smartest boy in my class and it’s finally paid off. I was behind. One of my friends eventually caught up with me, but I got my place back.”
Murrah High School Top 10 Senior Felicia Sheriff has been an honor student throughout school
“It feels great to be one of the top ten of my class, like one of the top people in my class,” said Sheriff. “I do look forward to going to college, having to not pay anything to go to Jackson State University - full ride. I do look forward to doing that.”
Lanier High School Top Ten Senior Christopher Washington has a 3.6 GPA and plans to go to Jackson State University online then join the Army.
“For me, personally, it wasn’t that hard,” said Washington. ”The online school actually made it better because I had a more flexible schedule, and I was able to get a job this year as well as being in top ten.”
Some of the seniors are taking part in a first for the district, 10 students with an ACT score of 30 and higher will be the first class of the 30+ Club.
Earning 30 or higher places them in the 95th percentile. JPS Commencement Ceremonies will be held June 1 and June 2 at the Mississippi Coliseum.
