Jackson State opens SWAC Tournament with a win

MADISON, Ala. - Jackson State began the 2021 SWAC Baseball Championship with a 7-4 win over Texas Southern to advance to the next round of the tournament.
Tied at 4-4 in the sixth inning, senior Wesley Reyes singled to center field to push across the go-ahead run.
In the bottom of the seventh, SWAC Freshman of the Year Chenar Brown singled through the right side to score a run and senior Equon Smith capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth frame with a solo home run.
Batting from the seventh spot, Reyes batted 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored one run. Sophomore Marshal Luiz, who batted eighth, went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Senior Anthony Becerra (9-1) the SWAC Pitcher of the Year tossed seven innings, allowed five hits and four runs and fanned six batters.
SWAC Pitcher of the Year and junior Steven Davila tossed two scoreless innings and earned his eighth save of the season.
JSU advances to the next round and meets Grambling Thursday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.