Habitat for Humanity in need of donations due to high cost of lumber

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high cost of lumber across the country makes it challenging for Habitat for Humanity, which helps people build homes for their families.
The non-profit organization needs some extra help right now to continue its mission, and they’re asking for donations, something it hasn’t done in 40 years.
They haven’t been anywhere near that in the last year, so the non-profit organization is asking for monthly donations of any amount to finish the ten houses they’re currently working on and future homes.
Executive director Merill McKewen says the company is not out of money but instead, using rainy day funds to continue its mission.
“There’s always a need for the American dream of owning a home. These folks are working hard, and they aren’t given anything. They work for it, and our job is to give them a hand up, not a handout, and I’m really proud of that.”
