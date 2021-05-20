First Alert Forecast: tapering rain chances, heat cranking up

THURSDAY: High pressure’s presence will begin to be noticed through the latter parts of the week – rain chances will run between 30-40% through the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 80s. Highest chances for rain will shift farther west of the I-55 corridor. Rain chances, again, will fade after sunset, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: High pressure continues to nudge farther to the west – taking with it the opportunities for rain and storms along with it. Expect highs to get into the middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A few isolated storms will be possible west of I-55 through the afternoon hours. Rain chances taper quickly after sunset with lows dipping into the lower to middle 60s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue westward and anchor itself over the region as we move through the weekend ahead. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with gradually warming temperatures – in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The lower 90s look to become more predominate through early next week with feels like temperatures approaching 100. By mid-late week, a weakness in the ridge may allow for a few pop showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
