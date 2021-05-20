First Alert Forecast: tapering rain chances, heat cranking up

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue westward and anchor itself over the region as we move through the weekend ahead. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with gradually warming temperatures – in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The lower 90s look to become more predominate through early next week with feels like temperatures approaching 100. By mid-late week, a weakness in the ridge may allow for a few pop showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.