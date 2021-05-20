COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105 new cases reported Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here is the latest on COVID-19 from Mississippi State Department of Health Friday.
MSDH says 406 of Thursday’s cases occurred between August 31, 2020, and May 13, 2021, identified from recent investigations.
So far, 7,279 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
An estimated 305,388 people have recovered from the virus.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
