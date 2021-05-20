COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105 new cases reported Fri.

By WLBT Digital | March 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:57 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here is the latest on COVID-19 from Mississippi State Department of Health Friday.

New cases New deaths Long Term Care outbreaks Fully vaccinated people
105 1 25 872,737

MSDH says 406 of Thursday’s cases occurred between August 31, 2020, and May 13, 2021, identified from recent investigations.

So far, 7,279 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 305,388 people have recovered from the virus.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

