Charges dropped against ex-JPD officers in death of 62-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge dropped charges against two former Jackson police officers in the murder of George Robinson.
Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley were charged with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of 62-year-old George Robinson. Their trial started this week.
Mississippi’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark LeVaughn testified that the manner of death, which he labeled a homicide, was a result of multiple head injuries.
“This 62-year-old male named George Robinson died as a result of multiple blunt injuries to his head. This is evidenced by facial abrasions, scalp contusion, brain contusion, hematoma and brain swelling,” LeVaughn testified.
Officers Barney and Lampley contend that Robinson failed to comply when asked to step out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Witnesses stated that the officer body slammed him and struck him multiple times in the head to get him to comply. Robinson was hospitalized and died two days after his arrest.
The judge bypassed the jury and stated she did not think the state had enough evidence to prove its case with the witnesses who already testified and moved to drop the charges with prejudice, meaning the two cannot be retried.
