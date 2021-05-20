Nine individuals arrested in Jackson following large-scale narcotics operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Acting United States Attorney General Darren LaMarca says a large-scale narcotics operation began at 1:30 p.m. Thursday around Bell Street in Jackson.
According to Homeland Security Investigation Special Agent Jack Stanton, nine individuals are in custody after narcotics were discovered, including cocaine.
“We wanted to conduct this press conference today so that the citizens of Jackson and the Metropolitan area know that our words have meaning that they are followed by action and that we, every single agency standing before you, will continue to meet this epidemic of violent crime head-on,” said LaMarca.
The investigation is still ongoing.
