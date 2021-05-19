82-year-old man missing 9 hours found safe in Harrison County woods

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An 82-year-old man has been found safe after wondering away from his home and becoming lost Tuesday.
Rescue crews from various agencies arrived at his home Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report that the man had wandered away from his home and had been missing for nine hours.
“It was feared that the gentleman, who had some medical problems, walked away from his home and was lost,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
In addition to Harrison County Fire and Rescue, the Gulf Coast Search and Rescue canines were also brought in to help with the search. A helicopter from Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was deployed and drones were brought in with technical assistance provided by Biloxi Fire Department.
“After about 30-45 minutes of searching the area, one of the dogs was able to scent the individual in the woods and started going to his location,” said Sullivan.
The man was located in a swampy wooded area about a half mile from his home, said Sullivan.
Paramedics from Harrison County Fire Rescue treated the man on the scene. He was then taken to a local hospital to be checked for any further injuries.
