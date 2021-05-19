Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible this evening, but we are not expecting severe weather. As low pressure moves across the area, high pressure will eventually wind out and cover up much of the deep south. Despite a slight possibility of showers Thursday and Friday, partly sunny skies will prevail into this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and near 90 Sunday or in the lower 90s Sunday, Monday as well as Tuesday. This will likely be the first time we reach 90 degrees in Jackson, so far this year. We are moving out of a wet Spring-like weather pattern into a Summer-like one with hazy skies and a slight chance for showers next week. Despite hurricane season not starting until June 1st, a tropical disturbance has formed in the Atlantic and is drifting out to sea. Today’s high reached 82 and the morning low was 67. The average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 63. Sunrise is 5:59am and the sunset is 7:55pm.