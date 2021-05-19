Ricky Archie, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ricky Archie, a man whose age has not yet been released, died Friday, May 14, 2021, after being shot during an apparent robbery, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened late Friday night in the 3200 block of Lynch Street.
Brown said the suspect, Jaden Hill, robbed three people and shot Archie during the attempt.
Investigators said Hill later went on to commit a string of crimes that night, shooting into an occupied vehicle on Lynch Street near Ellis Avenue.
Police said Hill then hit a woman and carjacked someone else in the 1400 block of Ellis Avenue, leaving the scene in a white Mercedes.
When officers spotted him on Cooper Road, Hill began firing at them, and they fired back, injuring Hill.
JPD arrested him and charged him with ten felonies, including capital murder, carjacking and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Municipal Court Judge William Walker denied Hill’s bond Tuesday on the capital murder charge and set a $1 million bond on the other charges.
