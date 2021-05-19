Rep. Guest 1 of only 35 GOP House members to vote in favor of Jan. 6 commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two of Mississippi’s four U.S. representatives voted against a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, legislation written by another state representative: Rep. Bennie Thompson.
Representatives Steven Palazzo and Trent Kelly, both Republicans, voted no on the measure while Rep. Michael Guest, also a Republican, voted in favor of it.
Only 35 U.S. House Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, which would create an independent commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this year.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy openly opposed the commission, which easily passed the Democratic-led House. It now moves on to the U.S. Senate and needs at least 10 Republican votes to pass.
Rep. Thompson, who chairs the Committee on Homeland Security, and Rep. John Katko, a Republican from New York, wrote the legislation.
“The January 6th attack was not only an attack on the Capitol – it was an attack on our democracy,” tweeted before the vote on Wednesday. “Bipartisan legislation the House will pass today will create an independent commission so we can get answers to the American people and ensure it does not happen again.”
Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday night in which he urged Republicans to vote against the January 6 commission, labeling it a “Democrat trap.”
Many held Trump responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, and Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against him. The impeachment failed in the Senate, but made Donald Trump the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
