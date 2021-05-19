New Stage to welcome back patrons with June performances, youth summer camps

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being closed for more than a year because of COVID-19, New Stage Theatre is again preparing to welcome in-person audiences for a stage show.
The curtains will rise June 4 and 4 on Rising Toward a New Day, a musical revue conceived by New Stage Artistic Director Francine Reynolds and Carol Joy Sparkman.
Tickets are $25 and between 50 and 75 percent of the theater will be made available, said Marketing Director Melissa Tillman.
The show will last about one hour and feature two acts.
“We are just thrilled to be able to invite audiences back into our doors,” she said. “It’s been a long year and we are excited to have a production on stage and for people to come in and enjoy it.”
The show will feature “a collection of songs from musical theater hit shows... (and) range from familiar favorites to exciting new pieces,” according to a New Stage news release.
“Broadway musicals can transport audiences to different times and places. With musical theater there is no shortage of songs to lift people up when they are feeling down,” Reynolds said. “Rising Toward a New Day... is just the beginning of lively in-person entertainment as we prepare for a full reopening at New Stage.”
The musical revue aside, things are picking up at New Stage.
This summer, the theater will again host in-person summer camps for children, including its two-week First Stages camp for younger kids and its Broadway Junior Camp for older students.
“Instead of having one large group, we are splitting it into two groups,” Tillman said. “We will have a morning and an afternoon session.”
First Stages participants will end their two-week stint with a production of the Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon. The event will be for friends and families only, Tillman said.
Broadway Junior participants will put on Shrek Junior, which will be open to the public.
“It should be a good summer at new stage,” Tillman said.
Meanwhile, staffers are working to put together a schedule for upcoming theater season.
“We’re not ready to announce anything yet, but we are in the preliminary stages of seeing what we can do in the fall,” she said. “We’re slowly getting people back in here. We are all very excited about that.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.