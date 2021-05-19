Medical examiner testifies on George Robinson’s manner of death

Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley are charged with second degree murder in the 2019 death of 62-year-old George Robinson.
Taking the stand were those that investigated the circumstances and cause of death of George Robinson.
FBI agent Roland Smith took the stand, testifying that he received various accounts from witnesses of how the officers interacted with George Robinson. The most compelling testimony today came from Dr. Mark LeVaughn.
He is the former chief medical examiner for the State of Mississippi. He performed the autopsy on George Robinson.
LeVaughn testified that the manner of death, which he labelled a homicide, was a result of multiple head injuries.
Dr. Mark LeVaughn stated, “This 62-year-old male named George Robinson died as a result of multiple blunt injuries to his head. This is evidenced by facial abrasions, scalp contusion, brain contusion, hematoma and brain swelling.”
Officers Barney and Lampley contend that Robinson failed to comply when asked to step out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Witnesses stated that the officer body slammed him and struck him multiple times in the head to get him to comply. Robinson was hospitalized and died two days after his arrest.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.