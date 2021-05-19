Lindale Keys, 25

May 19, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lindale Keys, a 25-year-old man, died Friday, May 14, 2021, after a shooting hours earlier, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 80 and Ellis Avenue.

Brown said a man shot into Keys’ vehicle multiple times, hitting him.

Paramedics initially transported Keys to Merit Health for treatment.

Brown said Keys died at 11:47 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooter drove away in a white vehicle but did not have a description of the man.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive in the case.

