JPD investigating shooting on Capitol St. that critically injures man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
JPD says a 26-year-old man was traveling on Capitol Street in a white Honda Accord when he was chased by another vehicle.
Suspects in the other vehicle began firing at his vehicle, JPD says.
Detectives say the incident happened Wednesday morning.
He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JPD says they are gathering information on possible suspects but no other details are available right now.
