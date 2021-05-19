‘I got bills to pay’: Man says he was given permission to take shelves from Charles Tisdale Library, or they’ll be wasted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dressed in a yellow shirt and white slacks Clinton Hitt looks down at the ground.
Sitting on the rear steps of the Charles Tisdale Library, he admitted that he was stealing shelves out of the Northside Drive facility.
He said he was doing so because he needed something to eat.
“In the long run, I know they’re going to demolish this and things are going to be put in the trash and stuff, and I got bills to pay and I’m getting some stuff out of here to sell,” he said.
Hitt said he had permission from a man named “Mr. Anderson,” to take items out, as long as he didn’t sleep in the building. He did not know Mr. Anderson’s first name, but said he was a member of the “board of trustees.”
There is no person named Anderson on the Jackson City Council or the Jackson/Hinds Library Board of Trustees.
Hitt said numerous homeless people have ransacked the once-popular library since it closed due to black mold and flooding in 2017.
“The homeless people get in here and tear it up and I’m going to come in here and get something I can sell before it gets demolished,” he said.
At one time, Tisdale was one of the most popular branches with the Jackson/Hinds Library System.
However, in 2017 it was closed after a black mold problem there grew out of control. In 2019, the library system abandoned its interest in the branch turning the building back over to the city.
More than 34,000 books at the branch were never relocated, nor was much of the furniture or shelves.
The books eventually became infested with mold and cannot be moved to other libraries today, as a result.
The building is owned by the city of Jackson but was leased by Jackson/Hinds.
Upkeep of the facility falls to the city. However, little has been done to secure and maintain the building named after the late Black newspaper publisher Charles Tisdale.
Instead, the building has become a haven for the homeless.
It also has become a safety hazard, with the basement flooding every time it rains.
During WLBT’s visit on May 19, water again stretched halfway up the doors.
And despite one yellow strand of caution tape blocking the back steps, the branch was again being used by the homeless.
Inside, books that once lined shelves now covered the floor, while signs that the facility had been lived in were all around.
At the former reference desk, sat an empty Community Coffee cup. Meanwhile, numerous plastic bottles, cups and clothes littered the floor.
In some spots, tables had been flipped over, while near the front door, paperback documents on the floor were covered in what appeared to be mildew after getting wet.
“I came up here one day and the water was dashing out. I went and turned it off. It took about two hours to turn that water off,” Hitt said. “I was thinking about coming up here and mowing the grass.”
Hitt later secured the shelving and other items he had loaded in the back of his white Ford pickup.
Hitt, who said he was “kind of, sort of” homeless, had backed up the truck bed to the steps for easy loading.
The truck had a Rankin County license plate.
He looked around the branch and gripped one of the metal banisters along the back stairs.
“The Can Man would give a lot for these,” he said.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was not immediately available for comment.
Director of Communications Michelle Atoa said she would let city leaders know the building was being burglarized.
Said Atoa, “Wow... they’re that bold about it.”
