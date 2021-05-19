Huntsville Hospital will pay employees $1,000 for hard work during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital employees will receive extra cash as a job well done from employers for taking care of thousands of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to HH, the hospital has cared for over 3,000 patients, tested more than 150,000 individuals and vaccinated nearly 155,000 people. The hospital will pay around 15,000 staff members for their hard work.
“Later this summer, eligible full-time employees will receive $1,000 as an expression of our gratitude for their exceptional performance,” said Huntsville Hospital.
Staff members who worked less than full time will receive a prorated amount.
