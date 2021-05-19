Gov. Reeves: ‘Mississippi stands with Israel’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is taking a stance in the midst of increasing violence in Israel and Palestine.
Reeves put out a statement on his Twitter, firmly planting himself behind Israel:
Reeves is calling for President Joe Biden to side with Israel, after Biden called for an end to violent operations between the two countries. Biden has not publicly sided with either country in the conflict, but he “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” the White House said.
So far, all attempts at a cease-fire have come up empty.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that he will press forward with a military attack in the Gaza Strip. He spoke shortly after President Biden told Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” the White House said.
Meanwhile, Palestinians have been protesting the violence, with hundreds burning tires and hurling stones at an Israeli military checkpoint. Three protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began May 10 when the militant group fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.
At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes.
