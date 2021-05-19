Gerald Wallace, 56

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gerald Wallace, a 56-year-old man, died Friday, May 14, 2021, after a shooting outside his west Jackson home, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Pearl Street, a few blocks away from Blackburn Middle School.
Initially, investigators said Wallace’s truck, a gray Chevrolet Silverado, could not be found.
By Friday afternoon, police said the vehicle was found in another state and the driver had been detained for questioning
The suspect, 38-year-old Millian Catrice Tate of Jackson, was arrested at a Kroger in Alabama Friday morning.
She had three small children under the age of 12 with her.
The exact relationship between Wallace and Tate has not been released, but investigators believe the two knew each other.
Officers say they found blood on Tate and inside of her vehicle. While investigating, they also found a semi-automatic pistol suspected to be the weapon used during the homicide.
The vehicle is being processed for evidence.
Tate is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and several traffic violations. Additionally, Tate is awaiting extradition for capital murder charges from JPD.
JPD has not released a motive or any other details in the case.
