First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours Wednesday; toasty weekend ahead

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue to be a possibility through the mid-week. Variably cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s after starting off in the upper 60s. Rain coverage will begin to taper off overnight as high pressure begins to nudge in from the east. We’ll trend partly clear with lows in the 60s overnight.
THURSDAY: High pressure’s presence will begin to be noticed through the latter parts of the week – rain chances will run between 30-40% through the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 80s. Highest chances for rain will shift farther west of the I-55 corridor. Rain chances, again, will fade after sunset, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: High pressure will gradually expand itself and assert itself over the Eastern US. The high pressure area will squash storm chances – outside of a few pop-up storms here and there that break through the cap. Highs will gradually increase through the middle to upper 80s – eventually tagging 90 by the latter part of the weekend and into next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.