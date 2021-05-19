Eric Trump: People come to me in tears to say how much they miss President Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump’s son says that people approach him often, telling him how much they miss his father.
In an interview with Sean Hannity, Eric Trump told the Fox News host that, “More people have come up to me on the street in the last week and given me hugs, saying, ‘We miss [Donald Trump] so much.’”
Trump alleged that some of these strangers had “tears in their eyes.”
Donald Trump became president in 2016, but lost his re-election to President Joe Biden in 2020.
“No matter what you say about him, he loves this country and he’s willing to fight for this country,” Eric Trump continued.
Trump then hinted that his father may be running for president again in 2024, telling Hannity, “I think there’s a real good chance, Sean.”
Trump has gone on the record to say that, if he were to run again, he would consider Florida governor Ron DeSantis as a potential running mate.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.