Big eighth inning leads M-Braves over Lookouts

The first batter to face the new pitcher was Riley Unroe. The 2019 M-Brave came down from Gwinnett on Tuesday and was 0-for-2 on Wednesday, but was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Jacob Pearson started a string of four-straight hits with a single to put two on base. Justin Dean plated Unroe with a single to center to make it 3-1, knocking Ghysel from the game. Southern Miss product JC Keys took over for the Lookouts and immediately surrendered a two-run double to Braden Shewmake, tying the game at 3-3. Trey Harris followed with a single up the middle to bring home Shewmake, and the M-Braves led 4-3.