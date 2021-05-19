Argument leads to stabbing in Brookhaven after fight stemming from apparent love triangle

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was cut multiple times with a knife Wednesday after an altercation stemming from what witnesses called “a love triangle.”
Brookhaven police received a call at 11:50 a.m. for a stabbing. The incident took place at 317 East Congress Street.
Chief Kenneth Collins stated that Nicolas Greer of Crystal Springs and Aza Banks of Brookhaven were involved in a physical altercation that involved a woman named Letha Gordon of Crystal Springs.
Greer was stabbed and cut multiple times with a knife.
He was first taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven and later airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.
Banks is charged with aggravated assault and is in custody at the Lincoln County Jail. Collins said the charges against Banks could possibly be upgraded.
The incident remains under investigation.
