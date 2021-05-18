Siwell Road well could be back online by Friday, best-case scenario

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another 1,000 customers on the city of Jackson’s water well system will soon be under a boil water notice, said Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams.
The city gave an update on its efforts to repair the two wells that failed Tuesday morning, leaving thousands of customers again with little or no water pressure.
Williams said that best-case scenario, the larger well will go online again Friday, with crews turning their attention to the other well next week.
Meanwhile, some 16,000 customers in South Jackson and Byram are currently under boil water and conserve water notices.
To help those customers until service is restored, the city already has at least one water giveaway scheduled. That will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Siwell Road Middle School. The school is located at 1983 N. Siwell Rd.
Tuesday morning, the city announced that two wells, including one at Siwell Road and one at TV Road in South Jackson had gone down, leaving just four in operation.
Williams said crews are now concentrating on repairing the wells and will focus first on the one at Siwell Road.
“We are basically assessing the situation while the contractor is on-site and are breaking down the well to determine the cause of that failure,” Williams said. “We hope to have some information available tomorrow.”
Williams said it will likely be “well into next week” before crews will know the severity of the TV Road well failure.
Areas affected by the disruptions include the TV Road area, Maddox Road, U.S. Highway 18, Willowood, Cedar Hills, Siwell Road, Terry Road, Spring Ridge Road, and Gary Road.
“We’re asking for your patience. For residents on the well system with water, we’re asking (you) to conserve water over the next two days and into the weekend,” he said. “We have been blessed that the weather has been cool, so there’s not a tremendous strain on the system (like we had when) both wells went down in September 2020.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also voiced calls for patience, saying that the city is still amid a water crisis.
“Because of our aged infrastructure... until we can comprehensively, effectively address it … we will continue to fight with this system,” he said.
“We know how difficult it is. We know what a challenge and sacrifice it is to go without water for cooking, for bathing, for sanitary purposes,” he added.
The mayor again reiterated the need for federal aid in addressing the city’s water system needs.
“We are looking for an infrastructure package to come from the federal government. We know that Sen. (Roger) Wicker just had a bipartisan meeting with the president, and we are tuned into the results of such meetings,” he said. “We want all of our U.S. delegation to know Jackson is paying heavy attention to the work taking place there.”
He also provided an update on efforts to improve service in South Jackson.
“We’re investing, two meetings ago, (the council voted) to pay for a $7 million pipe that will better improve pressure to South Jackson.”
South Jackson is located farthest away from the city’s main water treatment plants and typically is hit hardest when there are disruptions in service and water pressure in the system drops.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.