Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers and thunderstorms popped up today that may have spawned some brief tornadoes. They were brief, small, short and slow moving almost in the opposite direction from what we normally expect of severe weather. The culprit behind this weather was an area of low pressure that spun up this afternoon as it moved northward from the Gulf of Mexico in a plume of deep tropical moisture. While not everyone had rain, the places that did had torrential rainfall. A few tornadoes may have popped up, especially south of Meridian and near Prentiss, where some damage was reported. Outside of this evening’s odd weather, we expect this small miniature system to fizzle out overnight. A few showers are possible with high humidity and patchy fog. Wednesday will be a repeat of today with randomly forming showers and thunderstorms during daylight hours. Highs will reach the 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday and Friday, but otherwise temperatures will warm considerably with partly sunny skies. Highs will be well into the 80s. This weekend looks to be sunny and muggy with highs near 90, if not in the lower 90s. This will mark the first 90 degree temperature we’ve seen so far this year in Jackson and it may happen more than once going into next week. Little no rain is expected this weekend.