Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot multiple time in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in Crystal Springs.
Officers were dispatched to Phyllis Ann Drive on Monday for a call of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found Jaquavious Stewart Brent, 19, who had been shot multiple times.
An officer then began to perform emergency first aid on the teen, which officials say was crucial due to the amount of blood being lost.
Brent was soon airlifted to UMMC in Jackson where he had emergency surgery and is still considered critical.
“The officers unselfish commitment was crucial to saving the life of this young man,” read a press release from Crystal Springs Police Chief DeJohn Hampton on Tuesday.
Investigators are currently looking into any leads.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.