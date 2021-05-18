Ridgeland woman thankful to be alive after being shot Friday night

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland woman said she’s thankful to be alive after finding herself in the middle of a shooting spree on Friday. Kimberly Johnson was just leaving work when she was shot in the ankle.
JPD said Hill is now being charged with 10 felonies: capital murder, two counts of armed robbery of an individual, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, carjacking, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and armed robbery of a business.
“It’s devastating because it’s something you never think about happening,” said Johnson, who was one of Hill’s victims. “When you’re trying to do a good deed to help somebody else out, I wasn’t expecting anything like that.”
It was on Friday night when Johnson was wrapping up her work day at Dollar Tree On Ellis Avenue. She was leaving the store with a female co-worker and her co-worker’s son.
”She had a ride but her ride left her,” said Johnson. “I told them I’d give them a ride, and to go ahead and get in the car.”
Then, suddenly, she heard a loud commotion.
”So I looked around. I saw a guy with a big gun,” Johnson recalled. “I told her, hurry up and get in the car, hurry up and get in the car. By the time I’m getting ready to drive off, he had shot into my car.”
Johnson was shot once in the ankle but managed to drive a few feet down to a Burger King parking lot to escape the danger and call 911.
”And after that, I pretty much don’t remember anything when I got to the Burger King,” she said.
The Ridgeland woman woke up the next morning in the hospital and got some unsettling news from doctors.
”When they come in and tell you, we don’t know if you’ll be able to keep your foot, or your ankle, your muscle isn’t strong enough, you have no bone in your leg... It’s painful because it’s nothing I thought would happen. I’m supposed to be getting married in two months,” Johnson expressed.
Johnson will undergo another procedure on Wednesday.
Although she’s devastated that she’s in the hospital, Johnson said she’s still counting her blessings because she knows things could have ended differently.
“He already killed somebody, it could’ve been worse,” said Johnson. “I could’ve been the second person.”
Johnson said she’s leaning on her faith and family to get through this year.
