Police: Small child found naked, living in feces covered filth

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they went Friday to a home with an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Felicia Terrell.
They say she was wanted for 1st-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Officers say when they arrived, they noticed a dirty, completely naked, small child inside the house.
”It was, in 33-years-of law enforcement, it was the most deplorable thing I’ve ever seen,” recalled Providence Police Chief Todd Jones.
Terrell agreed to a search of her rented home that police say she shares with her fiance and young child.
While searching, police say they found drugs and guns.
“It really pulls at your heart, and it’s hard not to become emotional over that,” Chief Jones added.
They say they discovered what appeared to be a barn-type, horse stable, door leading to a small bedroom. The child’s bedroom window was mostly boarded up.
Officers say the latch was on the outside as if it were designed to keep someone locked in.
“It was like a horse stall,” Detective Bill Mills recalled. “Had plywood and bars going across it like 2x4s nailed cross ways. It basically looked like someone walked over with a plate of food and threw it over the door.”
Inside the room, they say they saw what appeared to be small hand prints in feces on the walls.
Police say the floor was covered with feces, urine, and scattered cereal.
They say the window was boarded up, and there was a twin-size bed mattress with fecal material on it. Police say there were no sheets, pillows or covers.
“As I opened it, my heart dropped,” Jones shared. “At that time, it registered to me what was going on.”
The police chief found a person to care for the child while Social Services investigates.
“It was just someplace where you wouldn’t expect a child to have to live at,” Mills stated.
Terrell was taken to the Webster County Detention Center for the following charges:
-Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense
-Criminal Abuse 1st Degree
Additional charges and arrests involving are possible, and police are still investigating.
Terrell’s fiance is not facing any criminal charges. The police chief plans to have an in-person interview with him soon.
